The Latest: Man charged in brushfire pleads not guilty

The Latest on a man who allegedly started a Southern California brushfire (all times local):

8 p.m.

A man whom authorities say started a Southern California brushfire while fleeing police in a stolen car has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

The Los Angeles Times says 23-year-old Bryan Anguiano of Jurupa (Hah-ROO'-puh) Valley entered pleas Monday to felony reckless evading and a misdemeanor charge of discarding burning materials.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The fire in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, began shortly after midnight on Halloween. It burned three homes before being contained Sunday.

Police say Anguiano led police on a 15-minute chase when the car went over curbs and fencing, blew its tires and wound up in a field where heat from the wheels ignited brush.

Anguiano was arrested with a passenger who was held on a felony warrant.

___

4:39 p.m.

Charges have been filed against a man authorities say started a Southern California wildfire while fleeing police in a stolen car.

Twenty-three-year-old Bryan Anguiano of Jurupa (Hah-ROO'-puh) Valley was charged Monday with felony evading and a misdemeanor charge of discarding burning material.

It's not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The fire in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, began shortly after midnight on Halloween. It burned three homes before being contained days later.

Police say Anguiano led police on a 15-minute chase when the car went over curbs and fencing, blew its tires and wound up in a field where heat from the wheels ignited brush.

Anguiano was arrested with a passenger who was held on a felony warrant.