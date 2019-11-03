Ranch Fire consumes nearly 500 acres as Tehama officials issue evacuation warning

A fire which sparked Sunday afternoon in Northern California has grown to nearly 500 acres.

As of 7 p.m., the Ranch Fire in Tehama County was at 476 acres, forcing the Sheriff’s Office to issue an evacuation warning.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze is affecting areas near Colyer Springs and Raglin Ridge Road, southwest of Red Bluff. Evacuation warnings were issued for all of Colyer Springs Road to the forest boundary, north to Mary Ellen Place and the eastern boundary to Red Bank Road. According to authorities, the warning is only an advisory and not mandatory.

No numbers were immediately available on the fire’s containment. Forecasts from the National Weather Service predict light winds for the region throughout the week.

The Ranch Fire comes months after the Red Bank Fire in September grew to over 8,800 acres and was serviced by more than 2,300 personnel.