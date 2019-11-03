Woman impaled through her leg after metal bar falls off moving big rig on Highway 99

A woman was impaled by a large bar Saturday after it fell off a big rig on Highway 99. South Sacramento CHP

A woman was impaled through the leg Saturday morning when a large metal bar fell off a moving big rig driving on Highway 99 near Fruitridge Road and pierced the car she was riding in.

In a news release, the south Sacramento-area California Highway Patrol said an unidentified big rig was traveling north on the highway just after 10 a.m. when the bar fell into the roadway, bounced up and impaled the Chevrolet Impala behind it.

The bar went through the car’s engine compartment and into the cabin, where it struck a passenger in the right leg, according to CHP.

The driver of the Impala pulled off the highway and called 911, while the big rig continued driving northbound. Officers and Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived and administered first aid to the woman, who was taken to a hospital, CHP said.

South Sacramento CHP is asking anyone with information regarding the big rig to call 916-681-2300.