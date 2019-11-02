California

Inmate who walked away from Tuolumne County prison apprehended 200 miles south

Jason Roger Stout, 40, was apprehended near Bakersfield, Calif., after escaping the Baseline Conservation Camp in Jamestown, some 200 miles away.
An inmate who walked away from a Tuolumne County prison was apprehended 200 miles away in Kern County on Friday.

Minimum-security inmate Jason Roger Stout, 40, walked away from the Sierra Conservation Center Baseline Conservation Camp in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to a state news release.

Special agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation took him in to custody, in coordination with local law enforcement, at about 9 p.m. Friday in Oildale, just north of Bakersfield, the release said.

Stout was transported to North Kern State Prison and will no longer be able to be housed in a conservation camp, the release said.

The state’s 20 conservation camps are so-called prisons without walls set in rural areas where inmates learn firefighting techniques and perform other community work projects, according to the a CDCR web page.

Stout, who was received in June 2014 from Los Angeles County, is serving a sentence of 12 years and eight months for first-degree burglary. He would have been eligible for parole in November 2021.

