Death reported in North Fork house fire. Three structures affected

The body of an unidentified person was found by firefighters Saturday after a house fire forced evacuations in North Fork.

The person’s name has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.

At least 10 residences were forced to evacuate Saturday morning. Three structures were affected and one was a complete loss.

The body was discovered at one of the burned residences, according to a Madera County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

Firefighters responded to the house fire around 5:34 a.m. on Willow Creek Drive, according to Madera County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Serratto.

The neighboring residents were evacuated as a precaution while crews battled the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The evacuations were eventually lifted Saturday and residents were allowed to return to the area.

Power lines were disconnected during the incident but were restored except in the immediate area.