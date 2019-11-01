Trump administration to pay California nearly $850,000 after failed census citizenship fight

The Trump administration reached a settlement with California on Friday in which it essentially concluded its fight to add a citizenship question onto the U.S. Census.

According to a three-page agreement reached on Friday with Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s Office, the Trump administration will pay the state $846,000 for lawyer fees and related costs.

Lawyers representing California had prevailed in court in getting the citizenship question struck down. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s decision to include the question in the 2020 census, concluding the administration’s reasoning appeared to be “contrived.”

Trump and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross later announced they’d abandon the fight to get the question added and instead try to obtain citizenship data through other means.

Ross’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.