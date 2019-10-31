Recent freeway scam to hit California reported in Sacramento, according to CHP

State law enforcement officials are warning motorists of one of the latest scams to hit California.

California Highway Patrol received multiple calls on Wednesday and Tuesday from drivers traveling on U.S. Highway 50 near Highway 99 of a male attempting to sell passing motorists jewelry and asking for money.

Authorities say the man has been stepping in front of or waving down drivers before asking them to buy jewelry or give him money to buy gas to return to his out-of-state. According to CHP officials, it’s a scam in which they’ve received multiple reports.

The suspect is described as being approximately 25 to 30 years old and of Middle Eastern descent driving a black SUV. CHP advises drivers not to stop if approached and to call 911.

