California couple killed when tree falls on their moving Jeep in high winds

A Coarsegold couple died in an apparent solo vehicle crash caused by strong winds in a remote part of Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Edward Poulson, 62, and Iva Poulson, 59, were found dead Monday night, Oct. 28, off Beasore Road near Bass Lake.

CHP told KSEE-24 that a tree fell and hit the couple’s Jeep Rubicon, which caused the vehicle to go off an embankment and hit several other trees Sunday night, Oct. 27.

Winds in the area were up to 27 mph at the time, more than 10 mph stronger than usual, the TV station reported.

The couple’s son had reported his parents missing.

The Forest Service eventually located the Jeep off the side of the road, with the deceased couple inside.