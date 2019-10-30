Nazi flag in Sacramento office prompts investigation at California corrections department

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employee who hung a Nazi flag in a state office in downtown Sacramento showed a serious lack of judgment but isn’t a white supremacist, according to the department.

The department has been fielding media inquiries related to the flag since Michael Johnson talked with CBS 13 for a story Monday.

Johnson filmed the flag in the window, which was hung near other hate symbols.

“Our initial review of the facts shows that the employee responsible for hanging this flag is a person of color, and has no ties or affiliation with white supremacy or Nazis,” CDCR said in a statement. “The flag was seized property from a case. This staff member and management in that office office showed an unacceptable lack of judgment that does not reflect the values of CDCR.”

Initially, the department said the symbols were training materials.

Now CDCR is promising to investigate and could discipline the employee or employees involved.

“We are conducting a full investigation into this matter, and are taking aggressive steps to ensure our employees are following policies,” according to the department’s statement. “We will hold people accountable that are in violation of those policies.”

