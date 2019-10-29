Burglaries investigation leads to 12 arrests in Oroville, Butte County officials say

Twelve Oroville residents have been arrested in connection with residential burglaries in the city, authorities announced Tuesday.

In a news release, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said their work on this case isn’t done and that more arrests are expected.

Deputies began investigating the burglaries this month and learned that Kenneth Williams was involved, according to the release. Deputies say they served a warrant on Williams’ residence in the 2220 block of Ithaca Street, where on Oct. 22 they located stolen property.

Williams, 34, was arrested on three felony counts of burglary and for violation of probation. Deputies say they contacted Vanessa Trew, 30, while serving the warrant on Williams’ residence and arrested her on suspicion of narcotics paraphernalia possession and violation of probation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to authorities, they learned that additional stolen property had been taken to a home in the 3400 block of Oro Bangor Highway. Members of multiple units served a warrant for the residence, where authorities say the discovered stolen goods, including a vehicle, as well as heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, narcotics paraphernalia and ammunition.

The residence was determined to be unsafe by Butte County Code Enforcement, according to the release. Ten people were arrested at the site. According to authorities, they ranged in ages from 30 to 64 and faces various charges, including possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Vaj Thao at 530-538-7671.