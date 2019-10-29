Uber, Lyft, DoorDash back ballot measure to weaken California’s new gig workers law

A group representing three major tech companies announced on Tuesday that they will file a ballot measure to weaken a new California law that would compel them to provide full-time employment benefits to more workers.

The proposal, which is backed by Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, would keep their drivers listed as independent contractors, while giving workers a few additional benefits if they meet certain criteria. The measure was narrowly tailored to cover drivers delivering people or packages. It would not apply to people in other professions, such as physical therapists or freelance journalists.

The companies pledged in August to spend $90 million on a potential ballot measure fight.

Brandon Castillo, a spokesman for the campaign, called the nature of the work of ride-sharing companies “truly different” and urged state lawmakers to recognize the distinction.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Under the initiative process, the group must file paperwork with California’s attorney general. That office will then assign a title and summary. After that, the campaign must collect about 650,000 signatures. The signature gathering is expected to take place in early 2020, and Castillo said the group plans to get 1 million Californians to sign onto the proposal to ensure it qualifies for the November ballot.

As the coalition builds support, it will try to work with lawmakers behind the scenes to get a special carve-out from Assembly Bill 5, which goes into effect at the start of 2020. Other groups, such as newspapers delivery carriers and dog groomers, have received exemptions.

The Legislature reconvenes in January and will have until June 25 to reach an agreement with the companies. If a deal isn’t reached, the measure will head to voters.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, called the initiative “disingenuous.”

“These billion-dollar corporations still refuse to offer their workers what every other employee in California is entitled to: earning the minimum wage for all hours worked, social security, normal reimbursements for their costs, overtime pay, and the right to organize.”

The proposed initiative would not offer social security or overtime benefits. It would, however, provide a guarantee of 120 percent of minimum wage for every hour worked and $0.30 per mile for gas and car expenses. The ballot measure would also offer health care stipend to drivers working at least 15 hours a week. Drivers working 25 hours a week would earn a stipend that’s equivalent to 82 percent of a Covered California Bronze health insurance plan. To receive the money, the workers would need to show proof of insurance.