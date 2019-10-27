Salvation Army expands resources to provide meals to Kincade Fire evacuees

Firefighters prepare to move out as the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County makes its way down Chalk Hill Road in Healdsburg Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. jpierce@sacbee.com

Those being displaced by the massive wildfire burning in Sonoma County can get some assistance from the Salvation Army.

The organization will expand its response to the Kincade Fire by offering three meals a day to evacuees at six shelter locations.

Evacuation orders have displaced 180,000 as Cal Fire reported Sunday night that the fire has burned 30,000 acres and was at 5 percent containment. To help, Salvation Army is planning to serve meals at 8 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency as a result of “unprecedented high-wind events” that helped fuel the Kincade Fire in Northern California and the Tick Fire in Southern California.

Salvation Army will be deployed in several Northern California cities, including Roseville and Auburn. Those who wish to donate to relief efforts can do so at www.kincaderesponse.org.

Locations include:

Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St., Napa

Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa

Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa

American Canyon High School, 3000 Newell Drive, American Canyon

Marin County Fairgrounds, 10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael

Petaluma Veterans Center, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma