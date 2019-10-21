Obdulia Sanchez, who livestreamed one crash, makes court appearance in another

Obdulia Sanchez, 20, of Stockton Courtesy Stockton Police Department

A woman convicted of a crash that killed her teenage sister and released on parole less than a month ago made her first court appearance Monday in San Joaquin County after she reportedly led police in a chase in Stockton last week.

Obdulia Sanchez, 20, appeared in a Stockton courtroom in an orange jail jumpsuit. Her arraignment was postponed until Nov. 6. Bail was set at $300,000.

The chase on Thursday ended when Sanchez crashed her vehicle near Interstate 5, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officials say Sanchez was driving the vehicle, and a male passenger ran from the crash site. Sanchez was arrested at the scene, and officers found a loaded handgun in the car.

Sanchez, 20, of Stockton, faces several charges, according to a criminal complaint filed by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

About 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Stockton police officers tried pulling over the vehicle Sanchez was driving for a suspected traffic violation in the area of Rosemarie Lane and Piccardo Circle, near the Stockton Civic Theater.

Sanchez failed to stop for police and the chase began. Police say Sanchez failed to negotiate a turn and drove her car off the road near the March Lane on-ramp to Interstate 5. The police chase ended several blocks away from where the pursuit began.

Sanchez, who was 18 at the time, gained notoriety for a string of viral Instagram livestream videos she recorded before, during and after the Merced County crash that killed her sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, a 14-year-old Stockton girl. Her sister’s friend, Manuela Ceja, was injured in the July 21, 2017, wreck just north of Los Banos.

The recorded livestream videos show Sanchez making a cellphone video while driving, when the car flipped. The graphic video then goes to the immediate aftermath, when Sanchez attempts to revive her sister, telling her to wake up and saying she killed her sister and was “going to jail.”

Sanchez was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and manslaughter charges for the crash that killed her sister. Her blood alcohol content was 0.106 about 90 minutes after the crash, more than the legal limit of 0.08, according to court records.

She was sentenced to six years and four months in prison. She would have been eligible for parole in September 2020. But Sanchez was released from prison Sept. 21, about a year early, after receiving conduct or educational credits while in prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has told The Merced Sun-Star.

Sanchez also entered into the state’s Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program in November 2018. The program, prison officials said, allows eligible offenders with serious and violent crimes to serve their sentences outside prison and in the community.

The prison officials said Sanchez was monitored and expected to show good behavior, and she was “only allowed into the community once (she earned) the privilege, such as for going to work or school.”

We will have more on this story later today.