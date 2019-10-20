Two more quakes jolt San Francisco area following a week of tremors

Rocked by a series of quakes and aftershocks, the San Francisco Bay Area of California has been hit by two more tremors, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

A 2.8-magnitude quake hit about 10 a.m. Saturday near Cupertino, followed by a 2.7-magnitude quake near Dublin at 2:13 a.m. Sunday, according to the agency. No damage or injuries were reported in either quake.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the USGS says. It replaces the old Richter scale. Quakes below 3.0 magnitude are felt only by a very few people under very favorable conditions, the agency says.

A 4.5-magnitude quake near Pleasant Hill at 10:30 p.m. Monday night was widely felt across the Bay Area and beyond, but no injuries or serious damage has been reported, McClatchy news group reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The USGS reported at least 26 aftershocks, some approaching zero magnitude, following the tremor, according to the publication.

Less than 24 hours after Monday’s quake, a 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Bay Area communities on Tuesday night, McClatchy news group reported.

A 4.7-magnitude quake hit near Hollister, south of the San Francisco area in Central California, on Tuesday afternoon, McClatchy news group reported. Several more quakes hit the area Wednesday and Thursday.

A 2.8-magnitude quake struck at 6:51 a.m. Sunday in the same region, the USGS reported.