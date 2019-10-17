Dignity lays off health care workers from Sacramento to Mt. Shasta, citing budget woes

Dignity Health announced layoffs this week to employees from Sacramento northward to Mount Shasta, saying that the health care company is not meeting its financial projections.

“There are a number of reasons we have not performed well in the greater Sacramento region, including payer mix changes, reimbursement rates, lower patient volumes and a significant shift from in-patient to outpatient procedures,” said Laurie Harting, president and chief executive officer of Dignity’s Greater Sacramento Division, in a video message to her team.

“As such, facilities throughout our division have made extremely difficult decisions to reduce positions across a variety of departments to help the organization secure its future.”

Dignity spokesman William Hodges would not disclose the total number of employees who would lose their jobs.

Dignity officials sent communications to union members at each affected hospital, and officials with the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West said its membership had lost positions at Mercy Medical Center in Redding and a number of other locations.

In Redding, for instance, SEIU-UHW leaders received a memo stating that, after a review of the hospital’s staffing model, leaders decided to to eliminate one full-time equivalent in four job classifications: an information management clerk who handles birth certificates, a senior lab technician, a unit coordinator who supports medical staff, and an event/clerical coordinator.

In a communication to employees at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, hospital leaders said they planned a targeted reduction of workforce in both clinical and non-management positions. The memo said affected workers had been notified but did not cite the number affected.

Sean Wherley, an SEIU-UHW spokesperson, said the union stewards will be meeting with Dignity management to get more information on the extent of its planned layoffs.

“Cuts to caregivers will hurt patient care, and we will be calling on Dignity to rein in its bloated executive salaries as an alternative to slashing patient care,” he said.

Hodges issued a statement from Dignity, which noted: “When staffing adjustments are necessary, we work closely with affected employees to identify other opportunities in our system for which they may be qualified. We recognize that reducing even a single position affects many inside and outside of our organization, and this is not a decision we take lightly.”

Dignity Health closed its merger with Catholic Health Initiatives early this year, and the combined company, now known as CommonSpirit Health, reported that its net loss was $290 million on revenue of $29 billion for its fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

Special one-time charges and merger-related costs brought the total operating loss to $582 million, however, company leaders stated in a news release on 2019 earnings. The Chicago-based company said it expected its financial picture to improve over the next four years as a systemwide performance-improvement plan would produce at least $2 billion through growth and cost savings.

“Never in my career have I experienced such rapid change in the health care environment, and we need to change alongside it,” Harting said. “As a result, we need to strategize new ways to grow, and I promise you we are laser-focused on this.”