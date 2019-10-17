Carjacking and stabbing in Chico leads to six arrests, Butte County authorities say

Six people have been arrested in connection to a carjacking and stabbing that took place in Chico last week, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Deputies were called to an area near Miller Avenue where the incident occurred Friday, according to a news release. Authorities found a 21-year-old man with an upper abdomen stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was later interviewed. That man, who was not identified, is now in stable condition.

Deputies identified the stabbing suspect as Lewayne Wyman, 18, of Chico, and obtained a warrant for his arrest that night, as well as a search warrant for a residence on Rancheria Drive. Information gathered in the search led them to several other Chico-area residences, deputies said.

The next morning, the victim’s stolen vehicle was found near Stewart Avenue, according to the release. Surveillance of a home in the 4000 block of Nord Highway an hour later led to the traffic stop of a vehicle tied to the residence, during which investigators found Wyman in the passenger seat. He was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon, deputies said.

During a follow-up investigation, Renaldo Perez, 35, of Chico was determined to be another suspect. After serving search warrants at three locations on Wednesday, Perez was arrested at a Stewart Avenue address, according to the release. Evidence related to the investigation was found at all three residences.

During the Stewart Avenue search, authorities found illegal drugs and paraphernalia. The discovery, combined with the condition of the home, prompted Child Protective Services to take a 2-year-old into custody.

Four others ranging in age from 18 to 42 were arrested on multiple charges, including felony child endangerment and drug possession.