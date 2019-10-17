Dogs were ‘licking blood off themselves’ after killing miniature horses, CA man says

Dogs mauled two miniature horses to death Monday morning in what the owner calls “the biggest nightmare I’ve seen” in Calaveras County, KCRA reports.

“I look out and see a dead horse, and another bloody horse shivering and bleeding to death and two pit bulls looking up at me,” said owner Robert Hughes of Valley Springs, KOVR reported. “They were calm and licking blood off themselves.”

Evan Jacobs, Calaveras County Animal Services manager, said the agency has opened an investigation into the incident but could not provide further information.

Hughes and Marilyn Denney had adopted the horses, named Izzy and Silver, six months ago, KOVR reported. Denney called their loss “devastating.”

A surveillance video shows the dogs attacking the horses for about two hours, KCRA reported. Hughes and Denney hope the dogs, which are still on the loose, are found, but Denney says she blames the owners, not the dogs.

In Washington, a dog “relentlessly” attacked two riders and their horses on an equestrian trail Friday, KIRO reported. A 19-year-old woman and one of the horses required medical care.