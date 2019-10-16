$50,000 in stolen cheese was sold door-to-door, at flea markets, Lemoore police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Lemoore police are investigating the theft of $50,000 in cheese in a crime that is believed to reach back to 2017.

The investigation, launched in late August, centers around products from Leprino Foods Plant in the 300 block of Belle Haven Drive in the South Valley city.

A police spokeswoman said multiple subjects have been linked to the thefts and the cheese has been sold from Fresno to Riverside counties: door-to-door, on the street, at flea markets and on social media sites.

After serving warrants, detectives recovered a large amount of cheese and arrested Jairo Mariano Osorio Alvarez, 24, and Roderick Domingo Ransom, 34, both of Lemoore.

Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged to call police at 559-924-9754.