First case since 1943: Fresno County reports rabies in cat that bit person

Fresno County health officials issued an alert Wednesday after a resident was bitten by a rabid domestic cat, the first such case in the region since 1943.

The county is identified by the California Department of Public Health as a rabies epidemic area, and officials recommend that cats be vaccinated for rabies.

Rabies remains a concern among wild mammals in the county, especially bats and skunks. Any mammal can be infected with the virus, but the disease is most commonly found in bats. In 2018 and 2019, six bats test positive.

Rabies infects the central nervous system of humans and animals and can kill if not treated.

To report a bit on a pet, call Fresno County Animal Control at 559-600-PETS. Anyone bitten by a pet or wild animal should call their health provider immediately.