4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Central Coast, after two quakes night before

SHARE COPY LINK

For a second day, shaking has rattled areas in Northern California.

The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.8-magnitude quake rocked areas near Salinas and Hollister, west of Fresno County just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The earthquake comes after an overnight of shaking set off by two quakes Monday night. A 4.5-magnitude earthquake on and a 2.5-magnitude quake hit northeast of San Francisco.

Tuesday’s quake hit near Tres Pinos, in the mountain area near the Central Coast. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The earthquakes come as the Bay Area readies for the 30th anniversary of the destructive 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, which measured at 6.9 magnitude.