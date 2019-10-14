Inside the sweet $45 million Mrs. Fields Cookies estate

SHARE COPY LINK

“Sweet” might best describe it.

An estate built by Debbi Fields, the founder of Mrs. Fields Cookies, and now owned by chocolatier Jeanette Brooks is for sale for $45 million.

Brooks, co-founder of MXI, the company behind Xocai healthy chocolate, is ready to sell as turnkey the entire River View Ranch operation: mansion, acreage, 650 Angus cow-calf pairs, 50 bulls, furnishings, equipment, permits, water, hunting and mineral rights, according to the listing.

Even Shorty Williams, the longtime ranch manager, is willing to stay on for the next owner.

“He’s the real deal, a true cowboy,” Kerry Oman, listing agent with Thomas Wright of Sotheby’s, Draper Utah, told Mansion Global.

Oman said the ranch is like “a hobby” for Brooks. The next owner “could be involved as much as they want or they could stand back and let it run itself,” he told Mansion Global, a website covering the global real estate market.

The stately main house, built by Fields in 1983 in the style of a European manor, has 17,000 square feet of living space, 10 ensuite bedrooms, 11 fireplaces and $1.5 million in furnishings.

“Fields made purchases in Europe for the house, such as a bar from Ireland, a stained-glass window of Mary Magdalene in the entry above the stairs imported from Scotland and wood from a royal residence in England that is now part of the formal dining room,” wrote TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which also reported on the listing.

There is also a chef’s kitchen, wine cellar, billiards and sauna. The grounds contain two ponds, a 24-stall barn, riding arena, hay barn and shop.

In 2011, the ranch was sold to Brooks and her husband Martin.

Oman told Forbes magazine that the owners used the property as a primary residence for a while, but now it’s mostly utilized as a corporate retreat.

“It has big ponds over a mile over the Provo River,” Oman told Forbes. “It’s really one of the finest estate homes in Utah.”

Debbi and Randy Fields opened their first Mrs. Fields Cookies store in 1977 in Palo Alto, California, with their homemade-style cookies. In the 1990s, the Fields sold the company to an investment firm. The company is currently owned by Famous Brands International. Debbi Fields is the spokeswoman.