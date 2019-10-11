California
California governor signs law to ban smoking at state parks and beaches
California governor signs law to ban smoking at state parks and beaches.
California governor signs law to ban smoking at state parks and beaches.
A Pollock Pines, California man was found unresponsive 12 minutes after PG&E cut power to the area as part of its public safety power shutoff. The El Dorado County man was hooked up to oxygen supply equipment.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments