Pollock Pines man found dead 12 minutes after PG&E power shutoff, fire district says

SHARE COPY LINK

A Northern California man died Wednesday approximately 12 minutes after power was cut to his home and the surrounding area, fire officials in the El Dorado County town of Pollock Pines said Friday.

The man was found unresponsive in his home wearing his oxygen supply equipment, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. The district provides fire protection to most of the county, which is directly east of Sacramento County.

The man was identified by Fox40 as Robert Mardis Sr., 67, and reported that family members said he was suffering from COPD and congestive heart failure. The Placerville Mountain Democrat was the first to report his death Thursday morning.

The majority of the county’s populated west end was plunged into darkness when PG&E instituted its deliberative outage for high fire danger just after midnight Wednesday. Pollack Pines, east of Placerville, was one of the many communities dotting Highway 50 without power for more than two days.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo said Friday afternoon the utility did not have any details about the reported death and had not substantiated it. Calls to the coroner detail of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office were not returned, and a preliminary cause of death would likely take at least several days.

Nonetheless, Gov. Gavin Newsom, who’s been highly critical of the embattled service provider’s latest actions, weighed in Friday morning on the reported death.

“It’s devastating beyond words,” Newsom said. “Losing a family member is horrific and to the extent this was the reason why, I hope that is investigated and I hope those responsible are held to account.”

PG&E says 51,272 customers were affected and that by noon Friday, 49 percent of those affected had their electricity restored. Of those, 2,476 customers had signed up as “medical baseline” customers, allowing them certain discounted rates as well as advanced notice of a so-called public safety power shutoff, according to PG&E’s literature. It’s not known whether Mardis was such a customer.

Other areas of the county without power included El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Camino and Rescue – the Lake Tahoe region, which is not serviced by PG&E, was unaffected by the mass cutoff.

Fire personnel responded to the call between 3:40 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Buckhorn Road, said Fire Chief Lloyd Ogan. Firefighters found Mardis, who was in his 60s, unresponsive on the floor of his home.

They performed CPR advanced life support measures, including the use of a defibrillator, but Mardis did not revive, Ogan said. Firefighters worked by flashlight because of the power cut.

Mardis was wearing a nasal cannula, used to deliver oxygen to the nose, and was hooked up to a PPAP machine, he said. The device optimizes positive airway pressure to treat sleep apnea and other breathing disorders. The family told Fox40 that Mardis couldn’t reach his battery-powered tank in time.