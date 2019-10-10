Inside San Francisco home with a glass bridge, unique gardens available for $8 million

SHARE COPY LINK

A house with strong design pedigree that overlooks Ocean Beach in San Francisco is now available off-market for $8 million, according to Compass real estate company.

In 1949, Bay Area architect Ernest Born designed and built the four-bedroom, four bath at 2020 Great Highway. Nearly 60 years later, the Aidlin-Darling Design firm added its touch with a translucent glass bridge connecting a steel and glass pavilion to the mid-century modern house.

“Both structures complement each other with dawn to dusk natural light from skylights and floor to ceiling windows that boast city, garden and ocean views,” according to the property website.

The spacious lot offers a secluded park-like setting, with urban gardens designed by Bay Area landscape artist Douglas Baylis.

“The gardens, landscaped with Japanese elements, (are) nestled beneath a Carmel-like canopy of mature cypress and pine trees. (Ten-foot) fences add privacy to one of the most unique garden spaces in San Francisco,” according to the official listing.

Representing the property are Compass agents Mark Vasquez and Butch Haze.