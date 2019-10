California Bad omen? Here’s Odell Beckham Jr. getting hit in head with football during warmups October 08, 2019 05:50 PM

A football hit a dancing Odell Beckham Jr. in the head during warmups before Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers game. “Hope this isn’t a bad omen for tonight,” said Jason Zone Fisher, a Cleveland fan who took the video. The Browns lost 31-3.