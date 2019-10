California 49ers Post Game Buzz: Nick Bosa has ‘coming out party’ and running game not slowing down October 08, 2019 01:08 PM

Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee breaks down a dominant performance by the San Francisco 49ers in a 31-16 win over Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa and running back Matt Breida were two of the top players.