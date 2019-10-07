San Joaquin detectives search for man who kidnapped 12-year-old boy at gunpoint

Detectives in San Joaquin are looking for this man who they say kidnapped a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint in Stockton on Friday. The image is computer generated. San Joaquin Sheriff's Office

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of kidnapping a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint in Stockton on Friday.

The boy was walking on Alexandria Place and Benjamin Holt Drive when the man forced the boy into his car at gunpoint. The boy was able to escape from the car near Swain and Pershing avenues after the man reached for something on the back seat.

The description provided by the Sheriff’s Office is a white man in his late 40s or 50s, standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 190-200 pounds, unshaven with gray hair and wearing a white button-up collared shirt with black sunglasses and light blue jeans. The gun was described as a full-sized black semi-automatic handgun. His car is a light silver compact with a black interior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400 and mention case No. 19-24398.

