Good morning: Bay Area city of Colma wakes up to magnitude 3.5 earthquake Saturday

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake jostled the 1,700-person town of Colma in San Mateo County on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 8:41 a.m. about 3.5 miles southwest of Colma and rippled throughout the Bay Area, leading to mild rumbling but no known damage Saturday morning.

Bay Area residents flocked to Twitter in the immediate aftermath to joke about the minor quake.

I’ve lived in the Bay Area just about my entire life and I’m still not used to the earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/mn4VLU5Imw — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) October 5, 2019

All the bells in the store started moving...



They've been moving for like 7 minutes. There was a 3.9 Earthquake in colma.



Damn thought it was a ghost pic.twitter.com/FzyriqQFbz — BIG J (@skogsfrus) October 5, 2019

Founded as a necropolis in 1924, Colma is the final resting place for Bay Area luminaries such as William Randolph Hearst, Wyatt Earp and Joe DiMaggio. The town’s 17 cemeteries account for 73 percent of its five total acres, per the U.S. Census Bureau.