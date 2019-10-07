Sharp rise in Sacramento residents with bachelor’s degrees. See where your county ranks

SHARE COPY LINK

The Sacramento region keeps getting better educated.

About 34.3 percent of Sacramento adults 25 and older possessed at least a bachelor’s degree in 2018, up from 29.8 percent a decade prior, new census data show.

The proportion of the region’s adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree has more than doubled since 1970, when just 13 percent of adults in that age group had completed four or more years of college, census figures show.

The trend has implications across the regional economy. College-educated workers tend to earn much more than workers without a degree.

The median earnings for Sacramento adults 25 and older last year were about $61,000 for those with a bachelor’s degree only and about $81,000 for those with a graduate degree. By comparison, the median earnings for adults in that age group with only a high school diploma were about $32,000.

Yolo and Placer counties are the most educated places in the region. About 42 percent of Yolo County adults 25 and older and 41 percent of Placer County adults in that age range had at least a bachelor’s degree last year, compared to roughly 36 percent of El Dorado County adults and about 31 percent of Sacramento County adults in that age range.

Statewide, about 34.2 percent of adults 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree. Among large counties, residents of the Bay Area are the most educated in California, census figures show.

Phillip Reese is a data specialist at The Bee and teaches at Sacramento State: 916-321-1137.