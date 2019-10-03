San Luis Obispo man killed crossing I-80 traffic overnight in Roseville, CHP says

A Central Coast man was killed Thursday morning in Roseville after being struck by two vehicles while walking across lanes of traffic on Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian – identified by the Placer County coroner’s office as Eddie Chronister, 40, of San Luis Obispo – was walking southbound across westbound lanes of I-80 near Douglas Boulevard at about 12:45 a.m. when he was struck by a 1999 Toyota Camry, then a 2018 Ford F-150, according to a news release by the CHP Auburn office.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, according to the news release.

The Toyota, driven by a 90-year-old Sacramento man, braked but was unable to avoid the pedestrian in the No. 3 lane. The initial collision propelled the pedestrian into the No. 2 lane, where the Ford was also unable to avoid the pedestrian after that driver braked and swerved to avoid hitting the Toyota, according to the CHP collision report.

Both drivers stopped at the scene and cooperated with arriving CHP officers, the news release said. Each was reportedly driving about 65 mph.

No arrests were made, and the collision remains under investigation.

