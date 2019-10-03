See Montecito haven daughter of ‘Peanuts’ creator Charles Schulz is selling for $6 million

SHARE COPY LINK

Jill Schulz, daughter of cartoonist and “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz, has listed her Montecito home for sale at $5,999,999.

Set behind gates on a private enclave, the one-acre spread estate is dotted with mature palms and tropical flora native to Hawaii.

A 1964 Bermuda-style main house is at the heart of the estate. Extensively renovated and furnished by Los Angeles designer Jonathan Barnett, the residence features vaulted ceilings, an open-plan kitchen and a yoga studio/gym. Crisp white millwork, dark hardwood floors and light gray hues give the interior a calming feel. Contemporary artwork depicting Snoopy, Lucy and other “Peanuts” characters provide a splash of color.

The master suite lies in the central wing of the home and has dual closets and a spa-like bathroom. Including a separate cabana, which has a built-in kitchenette, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Outside, flagstone patios surround a swimming pool with a spa, a pond and a fire pit. A custom barbecue and bar area sits near the pool area and has seating for eight. Elsewhere on the grounds is a putting green.

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

Schulz competed and performed as a figure skater before becoming a spokesperson for Rollerblade in the 1980s. She serves as producer, director and choreographer for All Wheel Sports Productions, an action sports theatrical company.