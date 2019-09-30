CHP: 118-mph car was carrying 82 pounds of weed, syringes on I-5

A drug enforcement team estimated that concentrated marijuana oil seized on Interstate 5 was worth more that $1.5 million at the street level. California Highway Patrol

The California Highway Patrol Monday provided details on the arrest of a man after a high-speed traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Buttonwillow.

Taken into custody Thursday was Muntasir Azad, 28.

The CHP said an officers patrolling on I-5 north of the Lerdo Highway spotted a 2019 Kia northbound at an estimated speed of 118 m.p.h. After pulling over, the officer discovered a large amount of marijuana concentrate and processed marijuana oil. A High-Intensity Area Drug task force was called to the traffic stop and found 82 pounds of the concentrate stored in 5 gallon buckets, along 600 syringes.

The team estimated that the street value of the marijuana oil would be more that $1.5 million.