Plane crashes on Highway 99 in Modesto; pilot suffers minor injuries

An airplane crashed on Highway 99 Friday night near Crows Landing Road in Modesto, according to the California High Patrol.

Tom Olsen, public information officer with the CHP, said the pilot suffered minor injuries and was the sole passenger aboard. He said no vehicles were struck, although the plane “did sideswipe something.”

Olsen said his department received a mayday call from the pilot at 7:48 p.m. He said the plane went down on the highway near Crows Landing Road.

The plane was on fire when the Modesto Fire Department arrived, and firefighters extinguished the flames.

“They did a superb job,” Olsen said.

The pilot, flying a Piper Dakota, was described as a 59-year-old man from Santa Cruz, Olsen said.

The southbound lanes of the freeway have been closed, and Olsen asked people to avoid the area. He suggested southbound travelers use Highway 33, Interstate 5 or any of the roads east of Modesto.

Olsen said he did not know when the highway would be open. The northbound lanes remain open, he said.

He said the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

He said there has been no determination at this point why the plane crashed.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.