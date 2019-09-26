Sacramento Police clear cops who killed Stephon Clark; feds also close civil rights case

Watch Sacramento police shoot Stephon Clark dead (2-minute edit) The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam footage of the Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam footage of the Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard.

The Sacramento Police Department on Thursday cleared Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet, who fatally shot Stephon Clark in 2018, saying they did not violate department policy or training.

“This incident has been thoroughly investigated by law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels,” said Chief Daniel Hahn in a prepared statement. “Every one of these independent examinations has reached the same finding – the use of deadly force in this case was lawful. Our internal investigation concluded that there were no violations of department policy or training.”

“The officers involved in this case will return to full, active duty,” he said, clearing the officers of any wrongdoing.

Mercadal and Robinet have been assigned to desk duty since the shooting, The Bee previously reported.

Clark was shot in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18, 2018, after police responded to reports of a man breaking car windows. Clark was unarmed and holding a cell phone, which officers mistook for a gun, the department said.

“Currently in meeting with FBI Justice Department and Sacramento PD,” posted Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, on Facebook about 2 p.m. Thursday, “These people have failed when it comes to #Accountabiliy.”