School psychologist ‘exploited’ her role to rape student in classroom, Calif. DA says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A school psychologist is charged with statutory rape after she was accused of having sex with a student in a Southern California high school classroom last year, according to prosecutors.

Kristen Boyle, a 35-year-old from Lake Forest, has been on administrative leave since it was discovered that she “was engaging in an illegal sexual relationship with a minor in a La Habra High School classroom (in) April 2018,” according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors didn’t say when Boyle was put on leave.

La Habra police arrested Boyle on Sept. 20 after a “lengthy investigation” into the reported incident, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Mental health professionals wield a tremendous amount of influence over their patients,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “This betrayal of trust is even more egregious because she used her position to gain her victim’s trust and then exploited the therapist/patient relationship to prey on one of the very students she was entrusted with helping.”

Boyle worked for Fullerton Unified School District, according to prosecutors, who added that their investigation “uncovered no additional victims at this time.”

Boyle could be sentenced to up to three years behind bars if she’s convicted of felony statutory rape, prosecutors said.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to call the La Habra Police Department at (562) 383-4300, or to utilize Tip411,” prosecutors said.