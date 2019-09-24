Shasta County woman finds unknown man in her bed. He’s arrested after fight with K9

A Shasta County woman and her children returned home to find the house ransacked and an unknown man lying in her bedroom. Christopher AbelJones was arrested after struggling with a K-9 officer and faces charges for burglary and resisting arrest. Shasta County Sheriff's Office

A man has been arrested after a woman found him sleeping in her bed, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as Christopher AbelJones, was found Monday when the woman and her children arrived at their home, which was in disarray.

According to deputies, she immediately left and called the police around 2:35 p.m. to report the incident. The police arrived and set up near the home in the 1700 block of Patterson Ranch Road in Oak Run, a small community east of Redding.

Instructions were given for AbelJones to exit, authorities said. He refused to comply, so a K9 was sent in to find him.

AbelJones, 26, was taken to a hospital to be treated for wounds he suffered in a struggle with the dog, which suffered no serious injuries.

After being discharged, AbelJones was transported to Shasta County Jail and booked on charges of burglary and resisting arrest.