PG&E confirms power shutdown starting Monday evening, affecting 21,000 customers
2 p.m. update: PG&E in a news release has confirmed it will implement a power shutoff in portions of Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties starting about 5 p.m.
PG&E is also tracking critical fire conditions expected Tuesday evening that could affect those three counties and six others in Sierra foothills and North Bay. A final decision for a Tuesday evening shutoff will be made late Tuesday morning, PG&E says.
Original story:
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is now “expecting” to cut power to thousands of customers across three counties starting Monday evening, but the estimated number of affected customers has reduced greatly from previous estimates as critical fire conditions loom across Northern California.
PG&E said in a series of tweets shortly after noon that the utility was “expecting a PSPS event” for the Sierra Nevada foothills that would impact approximately 21,000 customers across Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties, starting around 5 p.m. PG&E also said no power would be cut for El Dorado, Placer or Sutter counties in the foothills; or in Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties in the North Bay.
As the National Weather Service announced a red flag warning would go into effect Monday afternoon through midday Wednesday for most of the Sacramento Valley, the North Bay and the foothills due to hot, dry and gusty conditions, PG&E announced a possible planned power shutoff with an initial estimate of 64,000 affected customers across six counties.
The estimate had nearly doubled as of Monday morning, to 127,000 customers throughout nine counties, before the reduced count was provided by PG&E in the early afternoon.
Information on public safety power shutoff events can be found on the PG&E website.
