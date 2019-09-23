Two bodies found in connection with Amber Alert out of Merced, authorities say

Amber, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

An Amber Alert issued over the weekend for a 2-year-old boy abducted by his father was canceled Monday after two bodies were found inside a car in Tuolumne County, authorities reported.

In a brief statement Monday, Tuolumne deputies did not confirm the bodies found were or 2-year-old John Weir and his father, Steven. Authorities, however, did say the bodies found were connected to an Amber Alert issued out of Merced County.

Deputies said a “vehicle associated with the Amber Alert” was located in a remote area of Tuolumne County on Clark Fork road, near the Sand Flat campground.

Steven Weir, a 32-year-old Merced man, disappeared with the child Friday night. Merced authorities released few details but said the boy had been abducted by his father and Steven Weir was considered armed and dangerous.