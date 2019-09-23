Patrol releases names of 3 people killed in I-80 collision

Authorities have released the names of three people who were fatally injured in a multivehicle collision on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Monday that traffic had slowed around 3 p.m. Friday for construction when a semitrailer plowed into the rear of a line of vehicles near the Gibbon exit in Buffalo County.

The patrol says two men died in the first vehicle struck. They were identified as 37-year-old Ryan Vanicek, of Schuyler, and his passenger, 50-year-old Daniel Seelhoff, of Lincoln.

The driver of another vehicle was the third fatality. The patrol says 54-year-old Scott Gaylord, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at a Kearney hospital.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Three other people were injured. The patrol didn't release their names.

The semi driver was not seriously injured. The patrol identified him as 34-year-old Kenneth Kratt, of Madera, California.