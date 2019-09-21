Woman claims retaliation in 3rd lawsuit against Scientology

A woman says in a Florida lawsuit that Scientology operatives cut the brake lines on her car, vandalized her property and followed her after she spoke out about alleged abuse.

The lawsuit filed last Wednesday in state court in Miami says the unnamed 25-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted as a child in Scientology's care.

She says the harassment started after she left the Church of Scientology last year and spoke out about the abuse.

The lawsuit claims church officials knew about the abuse, but did nothing to stop it, and didn't contact law enforcement.

The Tampa Bay Times reports it is the third civil lawsuit filed against the church since June by a group of victims' rights lawyers.

An attorney for the church called the lawsuit "a disgusting sham."