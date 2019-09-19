Judge halts California law forcing Trump to release tax returns

Gavin Newsom signals support for bill forcing Trump to release taxes to get on 2020 ballot California Gov. Gavin Newsom expresses support for Senate Bill 27, which would force presidential and gubernatorial candidates to release their tax returns to get their name on the state ballot. Trump's campaign believes the plan is unconstitutional. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California Gov. Gavin Newsom expresses support for Senate Bill 27, which would force presidential and gubernatorial candidates to release their tax returns to get their name on the state ballot. Trump's campaign believes the plan is unconstitutional.

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily suspended a California law aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to release tax returns ahead of the state’s March 3, 2020 primary.

Trump’s lawyers argued in court Thursday in United States District Eastern District of California the law was unconstitutional because the federal government has jurisdiction over requirements for candidates running for president.

State attorneys are expected to appeal the decision from Judge Morrison England. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law in July.

Attorneys representing California argued the state has the administrative authority to determine ballot access rules. England announced his decision in court orally and will release a formal written injunction by Oct. 1.

Under the temporary injunction, Secretary of State Alex Padilla is not allowed to implement the new law.

