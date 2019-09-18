Homeless attacks on state workers in Sacramento prompt pepper spray request

Here’s what the homeless situation looks like near Broadway in Sacramento The City of Sacramento has sued to keep seven men, some homeless, out of the area around Broadway. A number of homeless people live in the area and the city plans to build a shelter nearby. Here’s what it looked like on Friday, August 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Sacramento has sued to keep seven men, some homeless, out of the area around Broadway. A number of homeless people live in the area and the city plans to build a shelter nearby. Here’s what it looked like on Friday, August 16, 2019.

The union representing California state groundskeepers wants to give workers pepper spray to defend themselves from homeless people after a series of attacks.

The International Union of Operating Engineers made the request in a grievance filed Wednesday morning with the Department of General Services, the groundskeepers’ employer.

Homeless people have attacked five workers represented by the union in the last couple months, said Brandy Johnson, a union representative.

Shortly before Sept. 11, a homeless person attacked two workers who were clearing the person’s belongings from the space around a war memorial in Capitol Park for an event, Johnson said. The homeless person punched and scratched one of the workers’ faces, she said.

In late August, a homeless man tapped the shoulder of a worker who was using a leaf blower outside the Secretary of State building. When the worker turned around, the homeless man — who had been known to harass workers in the area — punched him in the face, Johnson said.

California Highway Patrol arrested suspects in both incidents, she said. Johnson said she has been told about two additional attacks, but hasn’t been able to obtain details.

Johnson said the attacks represent an escalation of confrontations between groundskeepers and homeless people, which she said have become increasingly common as workers have been tasked with removing homeless people’s belongings from state property in Sacramento.

“We’ve been telling (the Department of General Services) for the last few months it’s going to escalate, and now here we are; our folks are being assaulted,” Johnson said.

The department didn’t immediately provide a response Wednesday morning.

The union filed a grievance earlier in the year objecting to the workers’ being assigned to clean up human waste and drug paraphernalia from homeless camps in downtown Sacramento without the training or equipment the union says those tasks require.

An arbitration is scheduled for Nov. 20 on that grievance, said Steve Crouch, the union’s director of public employees.

“We’re just trying to get this out as an issue that needs to be addressed quickly,” Crouch said. “Something needs to be done immediately before one of our members gets seriously hurt.”

The union’s Wednesday grievance calls for DGS to buy and distribute pepper spray for its groundskeepers and to train them in its use. Crouch said the union wants workers in San Francisco and Los Angeles to receive pepper spray too. The grievance also seeks incident reports related to the attacks and for any future attacks.