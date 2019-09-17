California
Fresno High student arrested for ‘felt cute might shoot up a school later” post
Police arrested a 16-year-old Fresno High School student Tuesday after the teen allegedly shared an Instagram post about shooting up a school.
A school administrator alerted authorities to the post, which police say was a photo of the student with the caption, “felt cute might shoot up a school later.”
Officers found the student on campus around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, and the teen was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.
A search of the student’s home turned up two pellet guns, police said.
The Fresno Unified School District and Fresno police have a zero tolerance approach to shooting threats, police said in a news release.
