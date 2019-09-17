Fresno High student arrested for ‘felt cute might shoot up a school later” post

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

Police arrested a 16-year-old Fresno High School student Tuesday after the teen allegedly shared an Instagram post about shooting up a school.

A school administrator alerted authorities to the post, which police say was a photo of the student with the caption, “felt cute might shoot up a school later.”

Officers found the student on campus around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, and the teen was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.

A search of the student’s home turned up two pellet guns, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Fresno Unified School District and Fresno police have a zero tolerance approach to shooting threats, police said in a news release.