Assistant football coach at Escalon High asked student for nude photos, police say
Police on Monday arrested an assistant football coach at Escalon High School on suspicion of soliciting nude photos from a student there.
Victor Perez Carillo, 26, of Modesto, was arrested after a parent discovered improper messages on her 15-year-old daughter’s phone, the Escalon Police Department said in a news release.
Carillo was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of solicitation of child pornography and arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes. Information on his bail was not available Monday night.
The release said a detective went to the campus and found that Carillo had communicated with the girl on Snapchat. Carillo requested nude photos and tried to arrange a meeting with her after school, police said.
