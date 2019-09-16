California correctional officer attacked by eight inmates at state prison

How prison officials see changes implemented to overcome crowded facilities In a California Department of Corrections video, prison officials talk about changes in the crowded system. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a California Department of Corrections video, prison officials talk about changes in the crowded system.

Eight inmates attacked a correctional officer at North Kern State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

One inmate attacked the officer at about 2 p.m. after the officer found him with a contraband cell phone during a security check, according to the release.

Seven other inmates joined the attack, punching and kicking the officer, the release states.

Several officers responded, using pepper spray and firing a less-lethal “sponge round” from a 40 mm launcher to stop the attack, according to a CDCR spokesman.

An ambulance carried the officer to a hospital for treatment. He was released and is expected to recover, according to the release.

Inmate movement is limited during an investigation at 4,100-inmate, minimum- and medium-custody facility, the release states.