Northeastern California under fire weather watch. Cooler temperatures and rain coming

A fire weather watch will be in place for the northeastern part of California over the weekend, followed immediately by cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

With high winds and low humidity in the forecast for Saturday and parts of Sunday, a fire weather watch has been issued for the Lassen, Surprise Valley, Eastern Sierra and greater Lake Tahoe areas. Most of Nevada will also be under the same watch. Humidity is projected to be between 10-17 percent and could continue until Monday.

~Big Changes Ahead~



Top 3 things to know:



1. Warm and dry Fri-Sat.



2. Strong winds Sun into Mon. Recreation and travel concerns. High Fire danger.



3. Significant cooldown for the start of next week. Rain and snow showers possible along with a stray thunderstorm. pic.twitter.com/sh1eBYC8ra — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 12, 2019

Along with the low humidity, high winds are also contributing to the danger of fire weather. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph are expected Sunday afternoon and could continue into Monday. The NWS said that these conditions can cause fires to spread rapidly before firefighters can contain them.

Relief is projected to come Monday with the highs in the mid to upper 60s with a chance of thunderstorms.

Variety in the valley

Meanwhile, the forecast for the Sacramento Valley represents a roller coaster with its valleys and peaks. The weather will stay hot and dry throughout Saturday with temperatures as high as 98 degrees forecast before a sharp cool down over the next two days.

One more day of hot temperatures before a major cool down is forecast. Valley temperatures may drop as much as 20 degrees from Saturday to Monday as a system moves towards NorCal. Showers and storms will be possible on Monday as well. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BgpZ9avpRp — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 13, 2019

Temperatures could drop 10 degrees from Saturday to Sunday to the mid 80s, and could drop another 10 degrees from Sunday to Monday. The NWS forecasts a 40 percent chance of showers Monday.

On Friday the temperature peaked at 98 degrees in Sacramento and at Sacramento Executive Airport, 10 degrees higher than normal. The NWS noted that temps for Saturday will likely continue to be five to 15 degrees above normal.