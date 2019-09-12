Republican Elizabeth Heng shows burning Ocasio-Cortez photo in new video promoting PAC

In congressional run, Elizabeth Heng wants to give back to the place she calls home Fresno native Elizabeth Heng announcing her run for Congress, against Jim Costa, talks about long-overdue changes in the Central Valley that she envisions happening, while visiting her family’s Rasmey Market, where she worked as a child. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno native Elizabeth Heng announcing her run for Congress, against Jim Costa, talks about long-overdue changes in the Central Valley that she envisions happening, while visiting her family’s Rasmey Market, where she worked as a child.

Republican Elizabeth Heng announced a new Political Action Committee on Thursday night during the Democrat presidential candidate debate in a video criticizing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and socialism.

The PAC, NewFacesGOP, aims to help elevate the next generation of Republicans, according to its website. The PAC, registered in Fresno, so far has raised under $200,000, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Most of its top donors are from outside the Central Valley.

This is the face of socialism and ignorance. #DemDebate https://t.co/iiL6ZZXFif — Elizabeth Heng (@ElizabethHeng) September 13, 2019

The ad attacks Ocasio-Cortez as “ignorant,” and Heng uses her parents’ story of escaping Cambodia to define socialism. The 30-second video shows a photo of Ocasio-Cortez bursting into flames to reveal images of the Cambodian Civil War from which her father fled.

“Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know the horror of socialism?” she asks. “My father was minutes from death in Cambodia before a forced marriage saved his life. That’s socialism - forced obedience, starvation.

“Mine is a face of freedom. My skin is not white. I’m not outrageous, racist, nor a socialist,” she says. “I’m a Republican.”

Heng could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the ad in a tweet, calling it a “love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case.”

“Republicans are running TV ads setting pictures of me on fire to convince people they aren’t racist. Life is weird!” she tweeted.

Heng fired back a short time later.

“I’m calling all Democrats out for supporting an evil ideology,” Heng said. “Or are you just in Congress to hang out with celebrities and tweet out ridiculous ideas like the green new deal?”

Know that this wasn’t an ad for young conservatives of color - that was the pretense.



What you just watched was a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case. https://t.co/zvp1EB02c5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Not Republicans. Me. Are you really calling me a racist @aoc? I’m calling all Democrats out for supporting an evil ideology. Or are you just in Congress to hang out with celebrities and tweet out ridiculous ideas like the green new deal? https://t.co/w985LYjIZd — Elizabeth Heng (@ElizabethHeng) September 13, 2019

This is not the first time Heng has used a provocative advertisement in politics.

Heng challenged Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, in 2018 and lost. During that race, she attempted to tie Costa to a polarizing national figure by depicting him “walking in Nancy Pelosi’s shoes.” The ad depicted Costa walking in a pair of high heels.

It’s also not the first time Heng has criticized Ocasio-Cortez.

When the Fresno Grizzlies mistakenly showed a video during the baseball team’s Memorial Day game likening AOC to dictators, Heng wrote an op-ed in The Bee saying she thought the video was accurate.

“The fact is that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow socialist Bernie Sanders — a man who honeymooned in the U.S.S.R. — are two of today’s most prominent advocates for an immoral economic and political system that has only resulted in death, destruction and oppression,” she wrote. “These are the experiences my parents lived firsthand in Cambodia.”

That piece drew backlash from Bee letter writers and criticism online.