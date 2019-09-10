Newspapers likely to get one-year reprieve from labor rules that would have made carriers employees

Watch Lyft and Uber drivers swarm to Capitol to support bill Drivers from Uber and Lyft converged on the Capitol from across California to support Assembly Bill 5, which would force ‘gig economy’ employers to treat independent contractors as employees, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drivers from Uber and Lyft converged on the Capitol from across California to support Assembly Bill 5, which would force ‘gig economy’ employers to treat independent contractors as employees, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

Newspapers could get a one-year reprieve from new labor rules that would have forced companies to treat newspaper delivery workers as employees under a bill amended Tuesday evening.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez announced the last-minute changes just before the deadline to amend bills before lawmakers break for their year-end recess Friday. She authored Assembly Bill 5, which would reclassify many workers as employees who are entitled to benefits and protections, as well as the separate bill to will exempt the newspaper carriers.

AB 5 codifies new employment classification rules under a California Supreme Court decision known as “Dynamex” that would expand which workers are considered employees.

“Due to demands made in the Senate regarding the Dynamex decision’s implications for the newspaper industry, our office has amended Assembly Bill 170 to allow for a one-year delay in implementation for newspapers delivery services,” the San Diego Democrat said in a statement. “While I personally disagree with this delay, I’m willing to allow the newspaper industry the additional year to comply if it means those delivery drivers and nearly a million other misclassified workers are provided the minimum wage, benefits and workplace rights of Assembly Bill 5.”

Newspaper companies said classifying carriers as employees would have threatened their business model and imperiled papers already under financial stress.

Newspaper publishers were among many groups that lobbied for an exemption from the new rules. Gonzalez had already agreed to exemptions for dozens of other professions, including doctors, lawyers, architects and freelance journalists who do fewer than 35 assignments for a single publication in a year.

Republicans had proposed amendments to also exempt physical therapists, interpreters and several other groups in addition to newspaper carriers.

Newspaper carriers are the only group for whom Gonzalez has announced an 11th-hour exception.

AB 5 must pass both houses of the Legislature to reach Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has said he supports it.