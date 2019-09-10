California’s poverty rate among highest in nation once again, new census figures show

Here’s what the homeless situation looks like near Broadway in Sacramento The City of Sacramento has sued to keep seven men, some homeless, out of the area around Broadway. A number of homeless people live in the area and the city plans to build a shelter nearby. Here’s what it looked like on Friday, August 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Sacramento has sued to keep seven men, some homeless, out of the area around Broadway. A number of homeless people live in the area and the city plans to build a shelter nearby. Here’s what it looked like on Friday, August 16, 2019.

California, typically one of the most prosperous and progressive states, is also one of the poorest.

That’s according to new data from the US Census Bureau that offers insight into the economic status of people in California and the nation. The annual release of survey data measures income, poverty and insurance rates.

For California, that means another reminder that the state’s poverty rate of 18.2 percent is exceeded only by Washington DC, which has a poverty rate of 18.4 percent when you account for the cost of living.

The state’s poverty rate in 2018 was about 5 percentage points higher than the national average of 13.2 percent, using the “supplemental poverty measure” that accounts for cost of living in each state. Only states in the Deep South like Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida came close with poverty rates floating around 16 percent.

In recent years the federal government has released two measures of poverty. Researchers, particularly in California, say the supplemental poverty measure best captures the state’s high cost of living.

Overall, the report was a mix of grim and expected new figures. Still, the numbers are a striking contrast to the state’s efforts to combat poverty, raise wages and provide insurance for all its residents.

The uninsured rate ticked up by one-tenth of a percent, hardly a surge but also the first time the rate grew since the state expanded Medi-Cal eligibility. Capping off seven years of consistent declines, the uninsured rate is technically still 7.2 percent.

California has been the most aggressive proponent of expanding access to public insurance program to as many of its residents as possible, including low-income undocumented children. Lawmakers recently agreed to expand coverage to undocumented residents age 25 and younger.

Nationwide, the median household income rose by about 1 percent to $63,179.