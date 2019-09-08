Placer deputies searching for Bostonian last seen diving into Lake Tahoe to help swimmers

It’s summer: Here’s how to survive a rip current UC Berkeley current oceanographer Francis Smith explains rip currents, how to avoid them, and how to escape them if pulled in. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UC Berkeley current oceanographer Francis Smith explains rip currents, how to avoid them, and how to escape them if pulled in.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen Saturday evening diving into the waters of Lake Tahoe to assist two swimmers who fell in.

Sayen Sengupta, 27, of Boston, has been missing since the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a person in distress in the lake, according to a news release.

Deputies, alongside U.S. Coast Guard officials, responded to Dollar Point Pier, near Tahoe City, and found a boat that was carrying 13 passengers.

The boat had been towing three people on an inner tube when two of them fell into the water. Sengupta, who was operating the boat, jumped in the lake to assist them but slipped under the surface on his way over and disappeared, according to the release.

Placer County search teams continued the search Sunday with assistance from Nevada’s Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Search crews are using sonar and a remotely operated submersible vehicle. The lake depth in the area of Dollar Point is 600 feet to 800 feet, according to the Sheriff’s Office.